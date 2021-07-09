Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUERFANO SOUTHEASTERN COSTILLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stonewall, or 17 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stonewall and Weston.