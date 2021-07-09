Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUERFANO SOUTHEASTERN COSTILLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stonewall, or 17 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stonewall and Weston.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Las Animas County, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#13 39 00 Mdt#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy