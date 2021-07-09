Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers, Bluntzer, Calallen Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * From Sunday afternoon to early Tuesday afternoon. * At 2:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon to a crest of 26.3 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 15.2 Fri 2 pm 21.5 24.8 26.2 20.0 9.3