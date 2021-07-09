Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HOUSTON AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 258 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Columbia to 8 miles northwest of Marianna, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Ashford, Columbia, Malone, Gordon, Pansey, Grangeburg, Farley Nuclear Plant, Sealy Springs, Sills and Jacob City. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
