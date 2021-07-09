Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HOUSTON AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 258 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Columbia to 8 miles northwest of Marianna, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Ashford, Columbia, Malone, Gordon, Pansey, Grangeburg, Farley Nuclear Plant, Sealy Springs, Sills and Jacob City. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, AL
City
Cottonwood, AL
City
Houston, AL
City
Ashford, AL
County
Houston County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy