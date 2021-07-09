Cancel
Cascade County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is possible with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cascade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Great Falls. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Black Eagle, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Malmstrom Afb. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 272 and 289. Highway 89 between mile markers 86 and 92.

Great Falls, MT
Black Eagle, MT
Cascade County, MT
Malmstrom Air Force Base, MT
Cascade, MT
