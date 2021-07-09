Cancel
Broadwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near the Missouri River from Canyon Ferry Reservoir to, Upper Holter Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Meagher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 141 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Wolf Creek to 23 miles south of Cascade to 14 miles northeast of East Helena to near Helena to 17 miles west of Montana City. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Helena, Townsend, Boulder, East Helena, Montana City, Wolf Creek, Fort Logan On The Smith River, Wickes, York, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Austin, Fort Logan, Elkhorn State Park, Winston, Craig, Silos and Clancy. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 158 and 245. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 14, and between mile markers 29 and 79. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 7 .

alerts.weather.gov

