Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Broome County in central New York West central Delaware County in central New York Southern Chenango County in central New York * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanitaria Springs, or 12 miles northeast of Binghamton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sidney, Sanford, Deposit, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Masonville, Windsor, Afton and Chenango Forks. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH