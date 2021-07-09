Cancel
Laramie County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cheyenne, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Burns, Hillsdale, Carpenter, Ranchettes and Fox Farm-College. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 364 and 395.

alerts.weather.gov

