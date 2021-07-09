Flood Warning issued for Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please continue to heed any road closures. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Plymouth; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts Northwestern Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northern Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 324 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that Tropical Storm Elsa produced a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rainfall across much of eastern Massachusetts. Doppler radar indicated that the rainfall is moving northeast and out of the area. However, this rainfall is draining into area streams and small rivers, resulting in signficant rises. * Pockets of minor stream flooding are expected into this evening within the warning area. Lingering poor drainage flooding is expected to gradually recede over the next few hours.