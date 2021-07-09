Cancel
Where Does Tom Hanks Stack Up With These A-List Movie Stars?

GOBankingRates
Today is Tom Hanks' 65th birthday and he has plenty to celebrate. Hanks has been in show business for more than four decades, starring in box office smashes like "Toy Story," "The Da Vinci Code" and "Sully."

Find Out: 24 Celebrity Couples Worth Hundreds of Millions
Learn More: 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time

Having a resume of hit movies means Hanks has been living well. For his Academy-Award winning performance in "Forrest Gump," Hanks was paid $60 million . He earned $40 million for "Saving Private Ryan" and $20 million for "You've Got Mail," which both came out in 1998. Currently, Hanks is said to have a net worth of $400 million .

Check out how Hanks stacks up against other heavy hitters in Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CE03z_0asNwSBS00

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson was the highest paid actor of 2020 earning $87.5 million. He made $23.5 million alone from Netflix's "Red Notice" in 2020 . The year before, Johnson earned $20 million for his role in the film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Combined with other acting roles and successful business ventures, Johnson is doing pretty well for himself, with a net worth that ties Hanks' at $400 million .

They Took Their Time: Samuel L. Jackson and 34 Other Celebrities Who Got Rich and Famous Later in Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiB4s_0asNwSBS00

Sofia Vergara

The "Modern Family" star raked in $43 million in 2020 . Sofia Vergara was paid $500,000 an episode for the hit series, plus has signed onto multiple endorsement deals . She also earns $10 million annually as a judge on "America's Got Talent." Her total net worth comes out to $180 million .

At the Top: The 28 Richest Actresses of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHB2Y_0asNwSBS00

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds brought in $71.5 million in 2020, earning $20 million for co-starring in "Red Notice" alongside Johnson. He brought in an impressive $27 million for the Michael Bay film "6 Underground" in 2019. His total net worth comes in at $150 million .

Time to Shop? Businesses You Didn’t Know Your Favorite Celebrity Owns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43t3yk_0asNwSBS00

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's total salary last year was $35.5 million . Prior to that, she brought in huge paychecks for her films, scoring $33 million for "Maleficent" in 2014. She earned $7 million for the first "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" movie in 1996 then $12 million for "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life" in 2003. Her total net worth comes in at $120 million .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Where Does Tom Hanks Stack Up With These A-List Movie Stars?

