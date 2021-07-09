Cancel
Golf

Golf-Rahm earns share of halfway lead at Scottish Open

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) - World number one Jon Rahm felt there was still plenty of room for improvement despite grabbing a share of lead with an impressive six-under-par 65 in the second round of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club on Friday.

Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week’s British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium’s Thomas Detry.

“Those first 10 holes I played incredible,” said Rahm, who won his maiden major title at the U.S. Open champion three weeks ago.

“I was seven under through 10 and the three pars I had were short putts that could have been made. They were clearly birdie chances.”

Having dropped two strokes on the second and fourth holes, Rahm is hoping to tidy up his game going into the weekend.

“I made some aggressive swings without thinking about it as much as I could have because I was playing so well and maybe could have taken a step back,” the Spaniard said. “If I just clean up some little mistakes it could be better.”

Rahm was also involved in a bizarre incident with a spectator, who nonchalantly walked on to the 10th tee before taking out a club from his playing partner Rory McIlroy’s bag.

While the spectator was ejected from the venue, four-times major winner McIlroy went on to miss the cut after a second-round of 71 left him 10 strokes off the pace.

England duo Matthew Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood - who gained four strokes in his final three holes - are a shot off the pace alongside South African George Coetzee, while Justin Thomas was part of the group sitting three behind.

American Scottie Scheffler remained within four strokes off the lead after signing for a splendid round of 63, with Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington also sitting on seven-under.

