Federal judge blocks controversial bathroom law
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal judge has blocked a controversial bathroom bill. HB1182, which went into effect on July 1, "requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity's or business's policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility."www.wsmv.com
