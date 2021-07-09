Cancel
Public Safety

Ransomware attack hits Swiss consumer outlet Comparis

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - Swiss online consumer outlet Comparis has filed a criminal complaint over a ransomware attack on Wednesday that blocked some of its information technology systems, it said on Friday.

"As far as we know, most databases do not seem to be affected by the incident. Unfortunately, first detailed analyses suggest that the perpetrators had access to certain customer-relevant data of sister company Credaris, whose systems are partly operated in the same server environment," it said.

Credaris is a financial brokerage.

Comparis said its website - which lets consumers compare prices for goods and services - was working normally again, but access via e-mail and customer hotline may still be limited as it works with cybersecurity specialists on a complete recovery.

It did not comment on whether the incident was linked to a ransomware attack centred on the Florida information technology firm Kaseya that scrambled the data of hundreds of small businesses worldwide. REvil, a prolific, Russia-linked cybercrime syndicate, took credit for the breach. read more

Comparis did not pay a ransom to regain functionality, a spokesperson said.

