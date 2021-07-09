Cancel
Susan Sarandon speaks from beyond the grave in trailer for ‘Ride The Eagle’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecal Releasing has debuted a new trailer for the Jake Johnson led comedy ‘Ride The Eagle’. When Leif’s (Jake Johnson) estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies she leaves him a ‘conditional inheritance’. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list. Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave.

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

