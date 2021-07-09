Cancel
Science

Scientists Have Created a New Bendy And Flexible Form of Ice

By Michelle Starr
ScienceAlert
 7 days ago
Water ice isn't exactly known for its flexibility. In fact, it's quite the opposite: rigid and brittle, easily fracturing and snapping. It's why avalanches and sea ice fragmentation occur. It's also why new research is so fascinating. Scientists have just grown microfibers of water ice that can bend in a loop – breaking the previous maximum strain by a significant percentage and opening up new opportunities for the exploration of ice physics. Ice doesn't always behave the way we expect, and its elasticity – or rather, lack thereof – is a perfect example. Theoretically, it should have a maximum elastic strain of...

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

#Ice Ih#Ice Crystals#Sea Ice#Water Ice#Bendy#Zhejiang University
