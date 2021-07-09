Gov. Ducey signs bill to prohibit teaching of critical race theory

Texas legislative Democrats met with Senator Joe Manchin to discuss voting rights as they were in Washington to prevent the passage of a bill they say would restrict voting in their state.Democrats from the Texas state legislature are in Washington in an attempt to block the passage of a Republican-sponsored bill. Republican Governor Greg Abbott called a special legislative session for the bill after Democrats staged a walkout from the legislature in May to oppose the bill.State Senator Roland Gutierrez said he and other Texas Democrats spoke with Mr Manchin, who, as a conservative Democrat, is often the deciding vote...