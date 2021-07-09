Teresa Lubbers: Class of 2020 persists during COVID-19 pandemic

Despite an unforeseen learning disruption, Indiana’s Class of 2020 graduated at higher rates than in 2019. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s latest College Completion Report shows an overall increase in the state’s college completion rates from the previous year and increasing trends over the past five years. At four-year public institutions, more than 7 out of 10 students graduate within six years. At Purdue University West Lafayette, the number is nearly 9 in 10. About 2 out of 5 students who pursue an associate degree or long-term certificate earn one within six years, up slightly since 2019.