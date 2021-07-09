Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Sometimes what makes a car special is not so much the name but the story behind it. In March of 1970, Ford produced a white SportsRoof Mustang two days ahead of schedule. According to a 2019 Marti Report, the car had a 302-4V Boss V8 engine under the hood, a 4-speed close-ratio manual transmission, and a Traction-Lok rear end. Inside was a blue vinyl interior and the Mustang was well equipped with power steering, an AM radio, and a Tachometer. While this information may be credible, because after all, it is all in the Marti Report, the issue is that the VIN on this car is a new VIN issued by the state of Oklahoma and comes with a letter that describes the seemingly Boss Mustang as “some form of reproduction.” That being said, this information doesn’t really make the car less valuable because the story behind the car is nothing short of fascinating.