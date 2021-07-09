Cancel
Cars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

By Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aussie category is set to ditch its current bespoke five-litre V8s as part of its new rules in favour of more affordable and durable crate-style motors from Ford and Chevrolet. While Ford was quick to nominate the motor for its Gen3 Mustang, a 5.4-litre version of the 5.2-litre Aluminator,...

