5 Stylish Bird Feeder Poles To Add Charm to Your Lawn or Garden

If you’re anything like us (and we’re pretty sure you are – come on, we’re such good friends), you love all kinds of nature, and that includes birds and birdwatching. You might have a feeder or two (or twelve) in your yard, and you probably enjoy watching your feathered friends arrive to munch on the tasty seeds you leave for them. However, right now, if you’re a lover of birds, you’ll want to take your feeders down, clean them thoroughly, and only put them back up when the DNR indicates that it’s safe. The recent songbird deaths in Indiana are certainly concerning, and scientists are trying to learn why.