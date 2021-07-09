Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Confederate Monument That Sparked Deadly Charlottesville Rally To Be Removed Saturday

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The statue of Robert E. Lee that sparked the deadly Unite the Right rally four years ago in Charlottesville, Va., will be removed Saturday, the city council announced Friday. Along with it, another statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that sits nearby will also be removed, though the stone bases of both statues will remain for now. Fencing around both monuments was set up Friday afternoon.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Levar Stoney
Person
Meriwether Lewis
Person
Sacagawea
Person
William Clark
Person
Stonewall Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monuments#Confederate#Lawsuits#The City Council#City Council#Neo Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Shelby County, ALPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

The Right To Vote: The Impact Of Shelby County V. Holder On Voting Rights

And that case, Shelby County v. Holder, is what we're going to examine today in our series The Right To Vote. As the vice president mentioned, that Supreme Court case has, in part, made it possible for states to enact new restrictive voting laws. So let's go back. Shelby County is in the heart of Alabama, and that's where a Black city council member named Ernest Montgomery initially lost his bid for reelection in 2008, after his district was redrawn to include fewer voters of color.
U.S. PoliticsQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Republicans are taking us back to Jim Crow

Republicans with more than 380 bills introduced in 28 states with the specific aim to make it more difficult to vote, is what Ari Berman in the July/August issue of Mother Jones magazine, says is “a blatant inflamed attempt to return to the days of Jim Crow." Though they wear...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights activist Gloria Richardson dies

Civil rights activist Gloria Richardson, who helped lead Maryland’s sweeping grassroots movement of sit-ins and protests aiming to desegregate businesses and local communities, died Thursday at the age of 99. Richardson's granddaughter, Tya Young, told The Associated Press that she passed away in her sleep in New York City. The...
Clayton, OHWDTN

Clayton designated a Purple Heart City

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton is now officially designated a Purple Heart City. Mayor Mike Stevens and City Council accepted the official designation of Purple Heart City at Thursday’s council meeting. The Order of the Purple Heart for Military Merit, established by General George Washington during the...
SocietyNHPR

Ask Civics 101: What Were Jim Crow Laws?

This week, one of our listeners asks: What were Jim Crow laws? How and when were they enacted?. Do you have a question for the Civics 101 team? Submit it here!. Jim Crow laws were a system of local and state laws (most in the South) that legalized racial segregation in the United States from 1877 through the mid-1960s. There were laws mandating segregation in nearly every aspect of life from schools, parks, and restaurants to drinking fountains, theaters, and busses. Signs saying "whites only" or "colored" provided a constant reminder of the racial order imposed by Jim Crow. It was, as historian Douglas Blackmon has called it, "slavery by another name."
Politicsbaconsrebellion.com

Extirpation of Memory

In deciding which Confederate iconography should remain visible at the Virginia Military Institute, the school’s Commemorations and Memorials Naming and Review sub-committee (CMNRC) identified four major items of commemoration to Stonewall Jackson at the Main Post. Most famously, there was the statue sculpted by VMI alumnus and Battle of New Market veteran Moses Ezekiel, but Jackson’s name appears on Memorial Hall, while his name is engraved on an arch at the Old Barracks, while a quote attributed to him is also displayed there.
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Letters to the editor

It’s the content of one’s character that matters. In a recent editorial (see https://www.leaderherald.com/opinion/editorials/2021/07/fear-loss-of-whiteness-privileges/) you stated and I quote, “Today, it’s critical race theory. Tomorrow — mark my words — it will be something else, some other pithy term to serve as a repository of all that the white right fears. There are many things for which they should be afraid — life, health, future. But sadly, they fear nothing quite so much as the loss of whiteness and its privileges.”
Societywknofm.org

Emmett Till Funeral Site, Other Black Landmarks Share $3 Million Preservation Grant

The Chicago church that hosted Emmett Till's funeral. The theater in Cleveland that is the oldest African American producing theater in the country — where Langston Hughes once had an in-house apartment. The sole remaining Black owned and built historic building along Southeastern Ohio River Valley's Underground Railroad corridor. These are just a handful of the 40 historic sites across the country that will receive a portion of $3 million in grant funding for preservation today.
Environmentpostsouth.com

Environmental education center proposed for Spanish Lake mitigation bank lands

A wetlands ecological education center is proposed as an additional amenity within the acreage owned by Spanish Lake Restoration, LLC. A presentation will be made to council members of the City of St. Gabriel during their regular meeting today to inform them of this opportunity, which is envisioned as a unique facility serving the public, local school children, higher education, and tourists.
Politicscvillecountry.com

Lee pedestal gone

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – After a couple of days of work, the concrete plinth upon which a statue of Robert E. Lee perched is gone. A tarp was over the hole left where the heavy structure once stood and work crews are now left to fill and level that ground. Work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy