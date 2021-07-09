At What Price?

With Richmond City Council approving media company Urban One’s proposed ONE Casino + Resort project on June 14, the South Side casino proposal appears to be headed toward a Nov. 2 voter referendum, pending approval from the Virginia Lottery Board and Richmond Circuit Court. Richmond officials say the sprawling 2.9 million-square-foot development will generate more than $170 million toward the city’s general fund in its first five years, including a $25 million upfront payment to the city if the referendum succeeds.