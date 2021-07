There will be a brief suspension of country music shows by the Reilly Springs Jamboree during July and August 2021. According to producer Enola Gay Mathews, ‘some of the regular members of the Running Creek houseband had important personal things coming up, including family vacations and a planned surgery, so rather than seek replacement players, we elected to suspend our shows for the summer. We hope you enjoy your summer, and we will welcome you back for the next show on Saturday September 18, 2021 at the Reilly Springs Community Center”. Also, Enola and the Running Creek Band invites everyone to mark the calendar and plan to attend the special Jamboree concert during the Cooper Lake State Park 25th Anniversary Celebration set for Saturday October 16, 2021.