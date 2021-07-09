Adam Frazier trade scenarios: 3 best fits for Pittsburgh Pirates star

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of another slumping season. Currently 32-54 and in last place in the National League Central, they’re logical sellers before the MLB trade deadline . Second baseman Adam Frazier is a prime trade candidate.

Frazier is having a career season. He’s hitting .326 with an .857 OPS and an MLB-best 109 hits to his name . The 29-year-old is a consistent contact hitter who has experience starting at both corner outfield positions.

Under contract through 2022, the Pirates should be able to get reasonable value for the homegrown second baseman. Here are three teams that make sense for an Adam Frazier trade.

3. Oakland Athletics look for Adam Frazier to provide a spark

The A’s have been one of the better teams in the American League this season, but they’ve been sluggish of late and are subsequently losing ground in the AL West. Their offense needs a spark, and Adam Frazier is an A’s type of player .

Jed Lowrie has been respectable at second but little more at the plate. Meanwhile, the corner outfielders have left much to be desired, as Stephen Piscotty and Seth Brown have struggled while Mark Canha is on the injured list. Frazier can take over at second and play left on occasion.

Offensively, he would add variety to a power-heavy attack. Frazier can hit at the top or in the middle of manager Bob Melvin’s order, helping set the table for their heavy swingers (Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Ramon Laureano and a healthy Mark Canha). This is someone who puts the ball in play with frequency.

What could stop Frazier from landing in the Bay Area? Melvin and the A’s may be content with riding it out with their core, which they’ve done in years past. That feeling may derive from the defensive versatility that Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder bring to the table.

2. Chicago White Sox get roster versatility with Adam Frazier’s arrival

Running parallel to the White Sox cruising through the 2021 MLB season has been the precarious nature of manager Tony La Russa’s depth chart from a health standpoint.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal recently suffered a season-ending hamstring injury . Outfielder Adam Eaton was recently designated for assignment while fellow outfielders Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Adam Engel have been injured at some point this season. Adam Frazier slides right into the everyday order.

In all likelihood, Frazier takes over at second, deepening an already stellar infield that includes Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada. Frazier adds another contact-savvy hitter, which further complements a well-versed Chicago offensive attack. Meanwhile, on days that Leury Garcia plays second, Frazier can play left or right field.

Whenever the White Sox get close to full force , they’d have an absurdly deep offense. There would be legitimate starters pinch-hitting in the late innings. If and when that time comes, Frazier can still be an everyday player. Plus, the White Sox would have their answer at second base for next season.

Frazier fills a void and adds roster variety to the White Sox. All that being said, Garcia hitting better of late and having familiarity with the White Sox’ infield corps could persuade the organization to stand pat.

1. Seattle Mariners add a long-term piece in Adam Frazier

The Mariners have crept their way to a 46-42 record. That’s impressive for a rebuilding team playing without arguably its best player (Kyle Lewis) in a division with two frequent playoff participants. Furthermore, the Mariners are just three and a half games out of an AL Wild Card seeding , giving them reason to be buyers. Adam Frazier is a savvy trade option for Mariner Moose and friends.

Manager Scott Servais’ offense is 22nd in MLB in runs (361) and no better than 29th in hits (616), batting average (.217) and OPS (.672). They could use some bats. Second baseman Dylan Moore has been unable to progress at the plate, opening the door for Frazier to take over at the middle infield position.

Frazier could set the tone at the top of the order for the Mariners , getting on base for veteran power hitters like Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger. The Mariners are finding ways to win games, and it’s time for them to begin weighing the merit of acquiring players for the long haul. Frazier is a player in his prime who fits the Mariners’ timeline and improves their ball club.

At some point, you have to try someone else at a position if a youngster’s game doesn’t come to fruition. In the scenario the Mariners acquire Adam Frazier and Moore starts playing better in the reps he receives, Servais can move Frazier to left field. Frazier’s versatility keeps the door open for various defensive placements.

