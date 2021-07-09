Top seed Dayana Yastremska reaches semifinals in Hamburg

Top-seeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine staved off Italy's Sara Errani 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. Yastremska had four aces but also committed seven double faults to none for Errani, who saved 10 of 16 break points and converted five of her seven opportunities to put pressure on her opponent. Yastremska went up 6-1 in the first-set tiebreaker but lost three straight points to Errani before putting the set away on her fourth set point.