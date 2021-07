This is a community announcement from the Savage Club of Ithaca. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. ITHACA, N.Y. –– Walking on Water Productions (WoW) is excited to present a musical for all ages this summer –– A Year with Frog and Toad by Robert & Willie Reale. The show is based on the young reader’s series by Arnold Lobel, which marks its 50th anniversary this year. Through lenses of vaudeville and make-believe, A Year with Frog and Toad celebrates a lifelong friendship that thrives through all four seasons. This outdoor theatrical spectacle promises a fun time for the whole family, complete with a beautiful view of Cayuga Lake!