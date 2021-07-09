Letter: Response to letter on patriotic event
In regard to your letter to the editor published on July 8th. I took exception to your characterization of the Arise event held at the Elko City Park celebrating becoming the 2nd Constitutional County with Lander County being the first. In your letter you describe statements that in your opinion the people speaking were out of line comparing the Robert David Steele, Arise event to Grant Gerber’s freedom rallies in Elko during the '90s.elkodaily.com
Comments / 0