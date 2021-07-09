Cancel
As Expected, Marvel Studios and DC Are Skipping Comic-Con This Year

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComic-Con returns this summer with another virtual event. Last year was pretty lackluster, and it looks like this year will be more of the same. As expected, Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC film slate will be skipping the event this year. With Marvel Studios being backed by Disney and...

ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Who are the Dark Avengers in Marvel Comics?

Since their earliest days, Marvel's Avengers have been billed as 'Earth's Mightiest Heroes.' But for almost as long, they've faced down equally powerful groups of villains, from the Masters of Evil to the Lethal Legion, and more. But what happens when the Avengers and their enemies are one and the same?
San Diego, CAflickdirect.com

Marvel Bowing Out of San Diego Comic-Con at Home

Disney's Marvel Studios films and MCU series have decided not to take part in San Diego Comic-Con@Home this month. This will be the second year in a row that Marvel has been absent at a Comic-Con event. Also bowing out of the event is Warner Bros., who last made a...
San Diego, CAcomic-con.org

Comic-Con@Home Cosplay Challenge

The gauntlet has been thrown ... will you accept the challenge?. Dust off your sewing machine, gather your materials, and get your creative juices flowing. The ComicCon@Home Cosplay challenge returns for 2021 with more categories and an exciting addition!. Tag us and include  #ComicConAtHome2021Cosplay  so we don’t miss your entry....
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Marvel Studios WHAT IF…?

Disney+ has released these new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.
BatmanPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Motor City Comic Con Is Back!

If you are a fan of comic's, superhero's, superhero movies and collecting memorabilia, the Motor City Comic Con is back! (insert Batman "BAM" here) Thanks to all the Marvel and DC Comics movies as well as their comic books, it seems the comic world is bigger than ever and what used to be a rare occurrence of a comic con has become a nation wide event that happens in most major and secondary markets all across the country and around the globe.
Comicssknr.net

AMC Reveals Their Comic-Con At Home Lineup

It is almost time for Comic-Con at home and here is what AMC has planned. What are you most excited for as this is a really vast lineup and it will be nice to see what they have planned. AMC NETWORKS PRESENTS EXTENSIVE LINEUP OF PANELS. FOR NEW AND RETURNING...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki: What is The Void in Marvel Comics?

Loki episode five reveals the nature of the Loki variants introduced in the cliffhanger of episode 4 and ramps up the mysteries around the TVA by introducing The Void, a place at the end of time where Loki woke up in the previous episode's ending. But these answers have only...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Announce Voice Casts for BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS and Comic-Con@Home Panel

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim recently revealed the cast and characters for the upcoming series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The series is inspired by the Blade Runner film franchise and is set to release later this year with 13 episodes. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama are directing the series with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as creative producer. Alcon Entertainment is producing the series from Sola Digital Arts animation studio. Here’s the English and Japanese cast along with brief character bios.
EntertainmentPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Fun Facts About DC Comics

DC Comics has grown to become one of the most recognizable names in pop culture today, with characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman appearing in countless comics, video games, TV shows, and movies. However, the storied legacy of DC spans nearly 100 years and includes a rich variety of creators, writers, illustrators, colorists, and confusing corporate mergers. Here are 10 facts about DC Comics that explore the history of the company.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

AMC Networks Announces Ultra City Smiths Panel At This Year’s Comic-Con@Home July 23-25

AMC+ will be at Comic-Con@Home in anticipation of the upcoming new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, Ultra City Smiths premiering Thursday, July 22 on AMC+. The series will air on AMC in the fall.The series stars Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Alia Shawkat (Seach Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret.
Roswell, NMPosted by
Deadline

‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ & ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Part Of Warner Bros TV’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home Slate

Warner Bros. TV will have panels for their DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Roswell, New Mexico during San Diego Comic-Con@Home which runs July 23-25. The session for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will run on Sunday, July 25 at 12 noon PST and feature castmembers Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano and Matt Ryan, along with EPs Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu. The series has an original episode airing that Sunday at 8:00 pm.
TV SeriesComicBook

Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline

Now that all six episodes of Loki have debuted on Disney+, the streamer has added the Tom Hiddleston-starring show to its official timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Surprisingly enough, Loki isn't added to the watching order after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the shows were released, nor is it sandwiched between The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World technically when the show takes place.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Diamond Moves Marvel Comics FOC To Sunday, Just Like DC

When DC Comics left Diamond Comic Distributors, they kept the policy of Final Order Cut-Off (FOC) dates for retailers to change their orders closer to shipping time. But rather than keep it on Monday night with all the other Diamond titles, they switched it to Sunday nights from Lunar or UCS – or the previous Thursday when there was a holiday weekend. Now it seems that Marvel Comics is following in that stead. As of next week and going forward, all Marvel Comics/Penguin Random House items will have Sunday Final Cut-Off Order dates, rather than Monday. The first will be this Sunday, the 11th of July, with the cut-off being midnight ET, or 9 pm PT, or 5 am the next morning BST. Diamond will continue Monday FOC for non-Marvel/Penguin Random House/DC/Scout titles.
MoviesGeekTyrant

WANDAVISION Director Matt Shakman Set to Helm the Next STAR TREK Movie

WandaVision director Matt Shakman is officially set to direct Paramount Pictures’ next Star Trek movie, which is being produced by Bad Robot and J.J. Abrams. Shakman will direct from a script written by Lindsey Beer (Godzilla Vs. Kong) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel). The film is moving forward at warp speed, and it will begin production next spring.
ComicsComicBook

What to Expect from Dragon Ball Super's Comic-Con @ Home Panel

Dragon Ball Super has announced a special panel for the upcoming Comic-Con @ Home 2021 taking place later this month, but what can we expect to see! Toei Animation has officially announced that a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise is now in the works, and unfortunately have not given any concrete updates since it was first announced. But that's all going to change soon as now a couple of months since that initial announcement, Toei Animation is teasing that we'll see something from this new movie during the upcoming panel later this month.

