As Expected, Marvel Studios and DC Are Skipping Comic-Con This Year

AMC+ will be at Comic-Con@Home in anticipation of the upcoming new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, Ultra City Smiths premiering Thursday, July 22 on AMC+. The series will air on AMC in the fall.The series stars Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Alia Shawkat (Seach Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret.
