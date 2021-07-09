As Expected, Marvel Studios and DC Are Skipping Comic-Con This Year

When DC Comics left Diamond Comic Distributors, they kept the policy of Final Order Cut-Off (FOC) dates for retailers to change their orders closer to shipping time. But rather than keep it on Monday night with all the other Diamond titles, they switched it to Sunday nights from Lunar or UCS – or the previous Thursday when there was a holiday weekend. Now it seems that Marvel Comics is following in that stead. As of next week and going forward, all Marvel Comics/Penguin Random House items will have Sunday Final Cut-Off Order dates, rather than Monday. The first will be this Sunday, the 11th of July, with the cut-off being midnight ET, or 9 pm PT, or 5 am the next morning BST. Diamond will continue Monday FOC for non-Marvel/Penguin Random House/DC/Scout titles.