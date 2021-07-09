NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (07/11)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFor more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/jobfair. 1. JOB FAIR: Coming up on July 22 is the Choice Career Fairs Mesa Career Fair. Meet with hiring managers from some of the best companies in Phoenix. Bring plenty of resumes, as you’ll be giving them directly to hiring managers at each company. Learn more here.

News Break
Jobs
Related
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Phoenix startup incubator seeking 15 companies for new Impact Accelerator cohort

PHOENIX — Seed Spot, a Phoenix-based startup incubator, is seeking applicants looking to scale their companies in this year’s Impact Accelerator program. The six-week accelerator program, now in its ninth year, will be completely virtual this year and open to entrepreneurs across the world. The program will ultimately take 15 companies into this year’s cohort.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

No experience necessary — Detroit companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Southfield, Michigan OTL Driver Trainer. Best Pay. Pet Friendly. Best Benefits. 2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 07/03/2021, Home Daily, Avg. $75,000/year 3. Customer Service Entry Level 4. Entry Level Customer Service Representative 5.
Arizona StatePosted by
Sulabh Gupta

Top Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona

Mesa is a city in the US state of Arizona and is the largest suburban city by population in the United States and the third-largest city in Arizona after Phoenix and Tucson. The city is home to numerous educational facilities and the largest relief airport in the Phoenix area.
Arizona Stateallaboutarizonanews.com

Unemployment Extra $300 Benefit Ending in Arizona

The $300 a week in supplemental jobless pay Arizonans have enjoyed for months are coming to an end after payments go out this week, meaning anyone collecting benefits — and there are about 143,000 such people — will go back to receiving just $240 a week maximum. Congress authorized the...
Arizona StateForbes

Is Moving To Arizona Worth It?

If you’re planning to move to Arizona, it’s crucial to first figure out the cost of living there versus where you currently reside. The first thing you may want to examine in the area you’re thinking about moving to is the cost of housing. For example, in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, the average mortgage rate was 3.12% and the average principal and interest payment was $1,129 in Q2 2020. The average rental price was $1,598.
Arizona StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Burrito Places in Arizona

In Spanish, "burrito" translates to "little donkey." Many people don't know this. While many origin stories for the name exist, the truth of any has yet to be proven. Juan Mendez, a Mexican native from Chihuahua, is usually credited with selling food from a donkey-drawn cart. He wrapped flour tortillas around the food to keep it warm. Burrito was popular during the Mexican Revolution because it was so easy to hold and eat.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Train From Tucson to Phoenix

A train between Tucson and Phoenix is possibleAnkush Minda/Unsplash. As a Tucson resident, you’ve probably made the drive up to metro Phoenix more than you can count. While it’s only about a 90-minute to two hour drive (mostly depending on Phoenix traffic), it isn’t exactly the most thrilling. You wouldn’t be the first to feel more like you’re blazing across the sands of Tatooine in search of an escaped R2 unit than driving through the desert wilderness of Arizona. And sometimes it would be nice to avoid physically doing the driving. Perhaps you found a significantly cheaper flight out of Phoenix than you did Tucson, or maybe you want to spend a day in Tempe or Chandler without dealing with your car, parking, gas, and returning home in the middle of the night with few points to stop, grab a coffee, and take a break. Well, if Phoenix and Tucson mayors have their say, an Amtrak passenger line between the two cities would make life significantly easier.
Maricopa, AZEast Valley Tribune

Sellers’ market may be souring, but buyers won’t celebrate

After months of riding the wave of low inventory, big demand and quick turnovers, sellers may be headed for a rude awakening, according the Cromford Report, which closely tracks the housing market in Maricopa and Pinal counties. It noted that more homes are coming on the market and that its...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Scott Murdoch

The Paradise Valley Unified School District Is Searching for the Best Candidates to Fill Dozens Of Open Positions!

Phoenix, AZ — Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) is placed in 98-square miles of north Scottsdale and northeast Phoenix in a field bounded by 7th Avenue and Pima Road, Jomax Road, and Northern Avenue. It has 27 elementary schools, a K-8 school, seven middle schools for 7th and 8th grades, five high schools for grades 9-12, one comprehensive online school, and two alternative schools.

