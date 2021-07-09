NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (07/11)

A train between Tucson and Phoenix is possibleAnkush Minda/Unsplash. As a Tucson resident, you’ve probably made the drive up to metro Phoenix more than you can count. While it’s only about a 90-minute to two hour drive (mostly depending on Phoenix traffic), it isn’t exactly the most thrilling. You wouldn’t be the first to feel more like you’re blazing across the sands of Tatooine in search of an escaped R2 unit than driving through the desert wilderness of Arizona. And sometimes it would be nice to avoid physically doing the driving. Perhaps you found a significantly cheaper flight out of Phoenix than you did Tucson, or maybe you want to spend a day in Tempe or Chandler without dealing with your car, parking, gas, and returning home in the middle of the night with few points to stop, grab a coffee, and take a break. Well, if Phoenix and Tucson mayors have their say, an Amtrak passenger line between the two cities would make life significantly easier.