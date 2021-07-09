These 3 ’90s Boy Bands Are Joining Together for an Epic Vegas Show
Backstreet's back...and so are *NSYNC and Boyz II Men. Alright!. Yes—you read that correctly. Members of all three ’90s boy bands are joining forces to form a supergroup, and they will perform for four nights at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas later this summer. AJ McLean and Nick Carter will represent the Backstreet Boys, while *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris will fill out the rest of the squad.www.purewow.com
