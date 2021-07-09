These 3 ’90s Boy Bands Are Joining Together for an Epic Vegas Show

In the time since the documentary Framing Britney Spears was released and the #FreeBritney movement took on a bigger life than ever, many stars have come out in support of Spears, from Miley Cyrus to Christina Aguilera. And now, the singer's fellow '90s pop star, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, has weighed in on the matter—while also sharing a heartbreaking story about the way Spears looked and seemed the last time the two saw each other in person.