Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Looking Skyward: The Discovery of a Massive and Distant Comet

By CAI
capeandislands.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this installment of our Looking Skyward series, CAI’s John Basile talks with Dr. Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket about the discovery of a new and massive comet.

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Skyward#Cai#Cai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Stephen Hawking is proved right! Physicist's black hole theory that event horizons - from which nothing can escape - never shrink is observed in real life for first time

Fifty years after Stephen Hawking proposed a theory about black holes, stating their event horizons – the boundary beyond which nothing can escape – should never shrink, his theoretical law has been proven. A team of scientists led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) confirmed the late physicist's area...
AstronomyPhys.org

Activity discovered on largest comet ever found

A newly discovered visitor to the outer edges of our solar system has been shown to be the largest known comet ever, thanks to the rapid response telescopes of Las Cumbres Observatory. The object, which is named Comet C/2014 UN271 Bernardinelli-Bernstein after its two discoverers, was first announced on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. C/2014 UN271 was found by reprocessing four years of data from the Dark Energy Survey, which was carried out using the 4-m Blanco telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile between 2013 and 2019. At the time of the announcement, there was no indication that this was an active world. Anticipation was immediately high among astronomers. C/2014 UN271 was inbound from the cold outer reaches of the solar system, so rapid imaging was needed to find out: when would the big new-found world start to show a comet's tail?
AstronomyPhys.org

Juno tunes into radio noise triggered by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io

The Juno Waves instrument "listened" to the radio emissions from Jupiter's immense magnetic field to find their precise locations. By listening to the rain of electrons flowing onto Jupiter from its intensely volcanic moon Io, researchers using NASA's Juno spacecraft have found what triggers the powerful radio emissions within the monster planet's gigantic magnetic field. The new result sheds light on the behavior of the enormous magnetic fields generated by gas-giant planets like Jupiter.
AstronomyEurekAlert

A star in a distant galaxy blew up in a powerful explosion, solving an astronomical mystery

Dr. Iair Arcavi, a Tel Aviv University researcher at the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Faculty of Exact Sciences, participated in a study that discovered a new type of stellar explosion - an electron-capture supernova. While they have been theorized for 40 years, real-world examples have been elusive. Such supernovas arise from the explosions of stars 8-9 times the mass of the sun. The discovery also sheds new light on the thousand-year mystery of the supernova from A.D. 1054 that was seen by ancient astronomers, before eventually becoming the Crab Nebula, that we know today.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

Study reveals secrets of comet 46P/Wirtanen

In 2018, comet 46P/Wirtanen made its closest approach to Earth on December 16, 2018. Due to the proximity to the holidays, the comet was nicknamed the “Christmas Comet” and exuded an interesting green glow. It passed 7.1 million miles from Earth which is the closest pass it had made to the Earth in centuries.
Astronomymediarunsearch.co.uk

Astronomers discover a comet that could be the largest in history

Two astronomers discover a comet that may be the largest ever in history. Pedro Bernardelli and Gary Bernstein, from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, discovered this giant in mid-June this year. Other scientists even observed the same rocky object in space in 2014, but were unable to...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Visiting Comet 46P/Wirtanen Is 'Abnormally High' in Alcohol

Comets are boozy beasts. They come in here to the inner Solar System from goodness-knows-where (the outer Solar System), get a little warmth, and start spewing alcoholic compounds into space, willy-nilly. Comet 46P/Wirtanen, which visited the inner Solar System in 2018, takes the martini. According to an analysis of its atmosphere, or coma, it was giving off what scientists have called an "abnormally high" amount of alcohol. And this can tell us some really interesting things about the evolution of the Solar System. "46P/Wirtanen has one of the highest alcohol-to-aldehyde ratios measured in any comet to date," said cometary scientist Neil Dello Russo of...
Astronomymauinow.com

UH: Surface of Jupiter’s Moon Europa May Have Conditions for Life

Jupiter’s icy moon Europa is of particular scientific interest because its salty ocean, which lies beneath a thick layer of ice. Researchers say it may currently have conditions suitable for existing life and the ocean water may even make its way into the icy crust and onto the moon’s surface.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Extracting the Signal of Cosmic String Wakes from 21-cm Observations

A cosmic string wake produces a distinct non-Gaussian signal in 21-cm intensity maps at redshifts above that of reionization. While the string signal is (locally) larger in amplitude than the signal of the Gaussian fluctuations of the $\Lambda$CDM model, they are overwhelmed (even locally in position space) by astrophysical and instrumental foregrounds. Here, we study to what extent the signal can be extracted from noisy interferometric data. The narrowness of the string-induced feature in redshift direction allows for a subtraction of astrophysical and instrumental foregrounds. Based on the specific geometry of the string signal we identify a particular three-point statistic which is promising in order to extract the signal, and we find that, having in mind a telescope of specifications similar to that of the MWA instrument, the string signal can be successfully extracted for a value of the string tension of $G\mu = 3 \times 10^{-7}$. Prospects for further improvements of the analysis are discussed.
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Astronomyastrobites.org

Dynamic Desorption: A Tale of Cosmic Rays

Title: A Revised Description of the Cosmic Ray-Induced Desorption of Interstellar Ices. Authors: Olli Sipilä, Kedron Silsbee, Paola Caselli. First Author’s Institution: Max-Planck-Institut für extraterrestrische Physik, Giessenbachstrasse 1, 85748 Garching, Germany. Status: Accepted to the Astrophysical Journal, Available on ArXiv [Open Access]. Cosmic Ray Desorption. To first understand the origins...
Sciencehypebeast.com

Paleontologists Find Groundbreaking Evidence That Dinosaurs Once Flourished Near the North Pole

The latest updates from the world of paleontology see newly uncovered evidence that dinosaurs were in fact breeding near the North Pole in the late Cretaceous period. The groundbreaking discovery has bolstered a new theory that dinosaurs could have been warm-blooded and possibly living full-time in what is currently North America. The findings were made in Alaska’s Prince Creek formation.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Signals of Extinct Extraterrestrial Civilizations –“Echo Throughout the Milky Way”

“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
AstronomyPosted by
newschain

Scientists aim to record Earth’s ‘pulse’ on ocean floor

A new project deploying 50 highly sensitive measuring tools on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean aims to fix the gap in scientists’ understanding of movements deep within the Earth. The seismometers, which detect vibrations due to seismic waves, will be placed across a region encompassing the Canary Islands and...
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Massive Civic Center in China Will Have a Roof That Looks Like Swirling Waves

Design firm MAD Architects has recently unveiled yet another futuristic design for the city of Jiaxing, China. Its new Jiaxing Civic Center will be built near its earlier proposal for Jiaxing Train Station and will continue to build up great architecture for the bustling city. Jiaxing Civic Center was greatly inspired by the surrounding context.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Gravitationally Unstable Disk May Collapse to Form Planets

Astronomers investigate the spiral arms of a young star’s disk and find evidence of a disk so massive that it could collapse to form planets. Astronomers have found the first signposts of a gravitationally unstable disk around the young star Elias 2-27 — the first evidence to support this method of giant planet formation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy