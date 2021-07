Following the careers of celebrities, it’s hard not to pick up on any family resemblances between them and their children. Examples include Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber…and most recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas. For some time now, fans of the Zorro actress couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between the teen and her mother – bother her parents, actually. Carys is the youngest daughter of Michael Douglas.