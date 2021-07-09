Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Love Island' First Look Preview Teases Major Drama With Newest Villa Guest Ahead of Friday Night's Episode

By Tania Hussain
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Island Season 3 might have premiered just this past week, but things are certainly heating up and moving very fast on the smash hit CBS reality series. In an exclusive sneak peek of Friday night’s new episode of the ITV Entertainment production airing at 9 p.m. ET and streaming on Paramount+, a new contestant enters the villa and causes a stir! In the third episode following the addition of two new men hitting the island, another woman is making her debut and creating a rift between one couple.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arielle Vandenberg
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Teases#Cbs Reality#Network Television#Drama#Cbs#Itv Entertainment#Paramount#Ushe#Casa Amor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Hilo, HIElite Daily

Where Is The Love Island USA Season 3 Villa?

Love Island USA is back for its third season, which means there’s a new crop of singles looking for love nearly every night of the week on CBS and Paramount+. Along with its fresh set of contestants, the dating competition show has a new hotspot location: the paradise of the Pacific, Hawaii. If you’ve seen the show before, you know that the singles on Love Island spend most of their days lounging by the pool in cute swimsuits, so it’s only fitting that they’d head to such an island oasis. Hawaii is big place though, so you’re probably wondering where, exactly, is Love Island Season 3 being filmed.
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Love Island bombshell AJ sets sights on Teddy

New 'Love Island' bombshell AJ Bunker has her sights on getting to know Teddy Soares, Hugo Hammond and Aaron Francis in the villa. Love Island's new bombshell AJ Bunker has set her sights on Teddy Soares. The 28-year-old hair extension technician is keen to get to know the 26-year-old senior...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Love Island Insider: Amy Hart talks villa drama, her favourite islander, and who she’d couple up with

Love Island is starting to seriously gear up, and there’s only one person we can truly quiz when the villa boys start getting muggy, and that’s Love Island legend Amy Hart herself! Appearing in the 2019 series, Amy was famously coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, and they were ‘half-girlfriend’ before he went to Casa Amor and tried to couple up with someone else - outrageous!
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Love Island's Faye, Chloe and Kaz just had some major drama

Love Island 2021 might have taken a while to get off the ground, but it's safe to say it's well and truly underway now. On tonight's episode alone, Chloe made a move on Toby, Kaz called Chloe a "snake", then Chloe had an almighty clash with Faye. While some fans...
TV Showswashingtonnewsday.com

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, Faye and Liam’s romance grows.

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, Faye and Liam’s romance grows. Love Island premiered on Monday, and there has already been a lot of turmoil. As Faye Winters sets her sights on newcomer Liam Reardon, more ups and downs appear on the horizon. On Thursday, Liam and Chuggs Wallis arrived...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Love Island: Brad tipped to leave villa after show drops major hint

Love Island ended on a major cliffhanger on Tuesday night after it was revealed that either Brad or Lucinda were about to be dumped from the island - and that they had to make the decision between the pair of them. Although it is yet to be revealed who leaves, it looks like it might have been Brad who got the boot.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Faye Winter: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Put on your swimsuit and grab the tanning oil... because Love Island season is officially underway. After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca. Among the competitors to have survived the first few dumpings is Faye...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO Max has unveiled its first look at the original reality dating series FBOY Island, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. Set to debut Thursday, July 29 on the streaming platform, FBOY Island launches with three episodes and kicks off one drama-filled adventure. The series follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig, as they move to a tropical island in hopes of finding love.
TV & VideosGrazia

Faye Winter Should Win A BAFTA For Carrying Love Island

Last night, on Love Island - read that like it was said in narrator Iain Sterling's voice - Brad left the villa, Toby and Chloe had an argument and new bombshell AJ strutted in. For once, after a lacklustre couple of weeks, there was drama. But nobody was creating more...
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Love Island newcomer AJ Bunker gets to know the boys

'Love Island' newcomer AJ Bunker gets to know the boys. New 'Love Island' star AJ Bunker starts to get to know the boys after entering the villa. The 28-year-old beauty - who was seen joining the other Islanders on Wednesday night (14.07.21) will waste no time getting better acquainted on this evening's episode.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Star DB Woodside Teases Fans With Season 6 News

Following the May premiere of Lucifer Season 5, Part 2, fans of the Netflix series are searching for any scraps of information about Season 6, and series star DB Woodside was more than eager to give them a little tease. On Tuesday, the actor, who stars as Amenadiel, the oldest of God's angels, took to social media to tease the Lucifer Season 6 premiere date, though his tease was admittedly a little more akin to trolling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy