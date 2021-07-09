'Love Island' First Look Preview Teases Major Drama With Newest Villa Guest Ahead of Friday Night's Episode
Love Island Season 3 might have premiered just this past week, but things are certainly heating up and moving very fast on the smash hit CBS reality series. In an exclusive sneak peek of Friday night’s new episode of the ITV Entertainment production airing at 9 p.m. ET and streaming on Paramount+, a new contestant enters the villa and causes a stir! In the third episode following the addition of two new men hitting the island, another woman is making her debut and creating a rift between one couple.popculture.com
