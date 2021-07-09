Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana’s Stone-Manning near crucial vote in bid to become BLM chief

By Jacob Fischler
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JsHy3_0asNqBD500

Republican senators during the past few weeks led sustained attacks on President Joe Biden’s choice to head up the Bureau of Land Management, zeroing in on the Montanan’s Twitter feed, her graduate thesis that included a mock-up for an advertisement for population control and her ties to a 1989 tree-spiking incident.

But Tracy Stone-Manning’s confirmation prospects appear unaffected so far as the U.S. Senate returns from its July 4 recess and heads toward a potential vote on her nomination to lead the agency that serves as the custodian of millions of acres of public lands and invaluable mineral resources.

The Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee hasn’t yet scheduled a confirmation vote for Stone-Manning, an executive with the National Wildlife Federation and a former aide to Montana Democrats U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and former Gov. Steve Bullock.

But her supporters are optimistic it could happen sometime within the next few weeks, though she likely will have to first answer additional tough questions raised by Republicans.

Senate leaders with a busy agenda through the rest of the year also might feel pressure to move before the chamber’s scheduled recess in early August. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told colleagues on Friday that portions of the recess may be cancelled to work through an infrastructure bill and other pressing business.

Manchin in the middle

While the Senate has been out of session, Stone-Manning’s supporters and detractors continued their lpublic relations pushes.

No Democrats on the committee or in the evenly split Senate have yet said they oppose Stone-Manning’s nomination. But caught in the middle is the energy panel’s chairman, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III.

Manchin, the Senate’s most conservative Democrat and one of its loudest advocates of bipartisanship, is often seen as the dividing line in the 50-50 Senate, and he faces pressure to balance relationships on both sides of the aisle.

Republicans on the committee, especially ranking member John Barrasso of Wyoming, have strongly opposed the nomination, while Tester, Manchin’s fellow red-state Democrat, and the Biden administration are firmly behind her.

Manchin has not publicly taken a position on Stone-Manning.

Barrasso’s office distributed more opposition research while the Senate was away, digging into Stone-Manning’s graduate thesis in 1992 that included samples of ads advocating for limiting families to two children.

In addition, Barrasso criticized her amplification on Twitter of an article her husband, the environmentalist Richard Manning, wrote that appeared unsympathetic to people vulnerable to wildfire.

Crucial to Barrasso’s opposition is his contention that she misled senators when she answered in a questionnaire that she had never been the subject to a criminal investigation.

Federal investigators subpoenaed Stone-Manning in the early 1990s in connection with the 1989 tree-spiking—an act of eco-terrorism—in an Idaho forest. Stone-Manning mailed a threatening letter warning that the trees were spiked. She later testified against the scheme’s organizers, who were convicted.

Barrasso has sought to frame the subpoena as an investigation into her involvement, and thus proof of her dishonesty on the committee questionnaire.

“Tracy Stone-Manning lied to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee by claiming the tree spiking was ‘alleged’ and that she was never investigated,” Barrasso said in a statement. “Now, we have confirmation that neither of those things are true. President Biden must withdraw her nomination.”

But Stone-Manning’s supporters also have stepped up.

Two former BLM directors under Democratic presidents, Neil Kornze, the agency’s last Senate-confirmed director under President Barack Obama, and Jim Baca, who led it during President Bill Clinton’s administration, endorsed Stone-Manning in a guest column in the Salt Lake Tribune .

“There is only one conclusion here, of which two former BLM directors can assure you,” they wrote. “America’s public lands, and all those who use and enjoy them, will not get a better or fairer Director of the Bureau of Land Management than Tracy Stone-Manning.”

The column did not directly address the tree-spiking incident, but did mention her work with Republicans in Montana throughout her career, including as Bullock’s chief of staff and head of the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

The column revealed a split between Baca and Kornze and Obama’s other BLM director, Bob Abbey. States Newsroom f irst reported last month that Abbey in an interview said the tree-spiking incident should disqualify Stone-Manning.

Although the hunting group Dallas Safari Club withdrew its support for her this week, Stone-Manning has otherwise retained support from conservation and outdoors groups.

“Tracy Stone-Manning is as exceptionally qualified to lead the Bureau of Land Management today as she was the day President Biden nominated her,” National Wildlife Federation spokesman Mike Saccone said in an email.

“Republicans, Democrats and independents with whom she has worked can attest to the fact that Tracy has the deep experience and collaborative approach needed to ensure our public lands are managed for benefit of all users. We look forward to working with her after she’s confirmed in the coming weeks.”

Rare confirmation scuffle

The extended battle over her confirmation has been relatively rare for Senate-confirmed positions during Biden’s presidency.

Biden has officially withdrawn only one other major nominee—also a woman who rankled Republicans though her nomination suffered the biggest setback when Manchin opposed her.

That was the former Center for American Progress director Neera Tanden, whom Biden had nominated to lead the Office of Management and Budget, according to Terry Sullivan, the executive director of the nonpartisan White House Transition Project. The organization tracks 978 significant Senate-confirmed positions in the executive branch.

Going back to Ronald Reagan, the average president had withdrawn four nominees for such positions by this point in a presidency, with that number generally moving higher in recent years, Sullivan said. President Donald Trump had pulled seven and Obama 10.

During the length of his presidency, Trump withdrew more nominees than the previous five combined, Sullivan said.

Typically, presidents yank nominees who didn’t disclose something from their past during the vetting process, Sullivan said. A blemish on a nominee’s record may be fine, as long as the nominee is upfront about it.

“By withholding that information the person has removed the President’s right to have the full picture and THAT, not the prior recklessness, is an unforgivable sin,” Sullivan wrote in an email to States Newsroom.

Stone-Manning’s Republican critics, including Barrasso, have tried to make the 1989 episode an example of a nominee withholding information.

But when Stone-Manning’s involvement with the tree-spiking attempt resurfaced on a national level, on the conservative news site The Daily Caller, last month, the Biden administration seemed to categorize it as a nominee being transparent about her record.

“She has always been honest and transparent about this matter,” an administration official familiar with the matter but not authorized to speak publicly said at the time.

The official said Friday the administration’s support had not changed.

The post Montana’s Stone-Manning near crucial vote in bid to become BLM chief appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 3

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
595
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jon Tester
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Senate Democrats#Blm#Republicans#Democratic#The Salt Lake Tribune#States Newsroom#Abbey#Dallas Safari Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Dem primary for new Montana congressional district heats up

A third Democrat has entered the race for Montana’s newly created congressional district, raising the stakes for an election that could represent the party’s best chance of nabbing a seat in the U.S. House in years. Cora Neumann, a former U.S. Senate candidate from Bozeman with a history of running non-profit issue-advocacy organizations in the […] The post Dem primary for new Montana congressional district heats up appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Unanimous Supreme Court rules pair of legislative subpoenas are improper

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a series of legislative subpoenas seeking judicial emails in the heat of an inter-branch conflict in April were overbroad and issued without proper legislative purpose, permanently quashing the document requests and ordering lawmakers to return any subpoenaed material they’ve already received. In a unanimous opinion, the court […] The post Unanimous Supreme Court rules pair of legislative subpoenas are improper appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Schumer: Federal government should legalize weed

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level is a change that’s “long overdue,” and that he’s prioritizing that effort amid a growing number of states legalizing cannabis. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled a draft proposal for removing cannabis from the federal Controlled Substances […] The post Schumer: Federal government should legalize weed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUSPosted by
Daily Montanan

Conflicting stories emerge as Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination hangs in the balance

Tracy Stone-Manning and a former federal investigator during the past few days shared widely varying accounts of her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking in an Idaho national forest, as the fight over the Montanan’s nomination to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management escalated. Stone-Manning’s confirmation remains stuck in a divided U.S. Senate Energy & […] The post Conflicting stories emerge as Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination hangs in the balance appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

McConnell blasts Stone-Manning as Biden’s BLM pick

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday joined the ranks of GOP senators opposing the confirmation of Tracy Stone-Manning, the president’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management, possibly signaling the confirmation could soon move beyond the Energy Committee. The strongly critical statement from McConnell, of Kentucky, was not a surprise, but the timing […] The post McConnell blasts Stone-Manning as Biden’s BLM pick appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown vows to challenge Big Tech, calls critical race theory an 'insult' to America

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is hoping to challenge the Washington political class as a Republican Senate candidate in Nevada with his newly launched campaign. "I decided to run for U.S. Senate because the American people need a champion who will lead and serve them based off of shared values," Brown told Fox News during a phone interview. "We have had a political class that has neglected America's interests and values in exchange for political talking points and special interests groups. It's time for Americans to be represented by leaders who care about them and will, you know, address the issues that Americans are dealing with."
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.

Comments / 3

Community Policy