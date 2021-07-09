Prince William Saddles Up and Returns to the Polo Field
Prince William is back on the horse. After over a year away from the polo pitch, the Duke of Cambridge made his return today for the 2021 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor Great Park. The match raised funds and awareness for charities William supports with his wife, Duchess Kate, including Centrepoint, East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London AirAmbulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Tusk. The duke suited up in his navy and white uniform with a mallet in hand as he raced across the green on horseback.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 0