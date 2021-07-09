Off-Duty Knoxville Officer Knocked Unconscious At Wedding After Making Racist Remarks
A Knoxville police officer is under investigation after he was knocked unconscious at a wedding for reportedly making racist remarks to another attendee. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department announced an investigation into officer Tanner Holt’s off-duty behavior, WATE reported. It was just after 9 p.m. on June 26 when officers responded to reports of a simple assault.www.blackenterprise.com
