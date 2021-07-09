Crime report

Larry Carter reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Hammonds Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

J.W. Shull, Sandy Road, Fairmont; Lola Dial, Woodola Lane, Pembroke; and Daisha Spears, Camala Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Slade, Cunningham Circle, Lumberton; Amber Clark, Ira Road, Lumberton; State of North Carolina, Ardell Road, Maxton; and Kenya Locklear, St. Anna Road, Pembroke.

Jami Farrell reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

Bettie Morgan reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her firearm from a location on Littlefield Acres Loop Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shantonia Bullard, Corninth Road, Pembroke; Leon Carter, Modest Road, Maxton; Leslie Lewis, Allendale Drive, Pembroke; Latoya Freeman, Deer Stand Drive, Lumberton; and Joe Clark, N.C. 130 West, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joshua Lowery, Snake Road, Lumberton; Elena Reyes, Moe Drive, Red Springs; Agustin Mendoza, Drowning Creek Road, Maxton; Alesia Hunt, West Dew Road, Fairmont; Treasa Ward, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; and Jerry Britt, Long Branch Drive, Lumberton.

David Huggins reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on N.C. 130 West in Maxton.