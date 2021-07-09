Cancel
Accomack County, VA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents in the Atlantic Ocean expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

