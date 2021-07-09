Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Early County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Early, Miller, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Early; Miller; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON...JACKSON EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON...MILLER...NORTHERN SEMINOLE AND SOUTHERN EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT/345 PM CDT/ At 356 PM EDT/256 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to 7 miles south of Chipley. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Donalsonville, Marianna, Bradford, Centerville, Malone, Cottondale, Greenwood, Alford, Wausau, Gordon, Iron City, Jakin, Bascom, Crosby, Grangeburg, Lovedale, Dellwood, Donaldsonville A/P and Buena Vista.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Early County, GA
City
Buena Vista, GA
County
Miller County, GA
City
Iron City, GA
County
Seminole County, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Bradford#16 45 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy