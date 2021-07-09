Cancel
Chouteau County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Hill by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Chouteau; Hill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BLAINE SOUTHEASTERN HILL AND NORTHEASTERN CHOUTEAU COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Parker School, or 27 miles east of Big Sandy, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lloyd.

alerts.weather.gov

