Holmes County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Holmes, North Walton, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Walton; Holmes; North Walton; South Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...CENTRAL WALTON...HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 217 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Graceville to near Eglin Air Force Base. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Vernon, Chipley, Graceville, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Marianna, Eglin Air Force Base, Bradford, Union, Live Oak, Freeport, Cottondale, Ponce De Leon, Alford, Caryville, Wausau, Westville, Oakwood Hills, Whitehead Crossroads and Cerrogordo.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central Walton#Holmes North Walton#Live Oak
Comments / 0

