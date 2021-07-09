Cancel
Southeast Venture buys Silo Studios in The Nations for $19.1 million

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 7 days ago
The nearly four-acre Silo Studios is part of Southeast Venture’s broader “Silo Bend” neighborhood, which spans 38 acres.

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

