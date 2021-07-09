Cancel
Tioga County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Tioga County in central New York Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania North central Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warren Center, or 13 miles south of Owego, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rush, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Springville, Montrose, Dimock, Sheshequin, Hallstead, Orwell and Windham. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#16 45 00#Susquehanna Depot
