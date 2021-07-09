The Men From Out of Town to perform at Club Passim

Bill Morrissey, 1951-2011, wrote songs that resonate today as deeply and true as they did the day he put pen to paper. To mark the 10-year anniversary of his passing, Cliff Eberhardt, Mark Erelli, Cormac McCarthy and Pete Nelson, long-time friends of Morrissey and each other, will share an evening of songs and stories about Bill Morrissey at Club Passim in Cambridge. The Men From Out of Town will perform live at 8 p.m. July 23. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.