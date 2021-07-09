Cancel
Hidalgo County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO AND SOUTHEASTERN STARR COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 257 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sharyland High School, or over Sharyland, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Hidalgo, Palmview, Penitas and Sullivan City.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

