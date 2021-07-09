Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON...JACKSON EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON...MILLER...NORTHERN SEMINOLE AND SOUTHERN EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT/345 PM CDT/ At 356 PM EDT/256 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to 7 miles south of Chipley. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Donalsonville, Marianna, Bradford, Centerville, Malone, Cottondale, Greenwood, Alford, Wausau, Gordon, Iron City, Jakin, Bascom, Crosby, Grangeburg, Lovedale, Dellwood, Donaldsonville A/P and Buena Vista.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0