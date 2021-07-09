Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Police investigating shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

According to CSPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of El Morro Road around 1:15 p.m. One person was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this is an active investigation. No word on the motive or a suspect.

