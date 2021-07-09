Cancel
Gold/silver: China's central bank "green-light"

By Phillip Streible
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a solid start to the week for Gold and a lackluster performance from Silver, we continue to maintain our bullish stance and position for a substantial second-half recovery. The focus will remain on interest rates, monetary policy, and the strength of the global economy. The covid variant and uneven job recovery should cause the monetary policy to stay accommodative longer to support the global economy.

How Does A Central Bank Innovate On CBDCs When They Belong To A Currency Union? Lithuania Chose Numismatics Based NFTs

When a country belongs to a currency union, for all intents and purposes the money is exogenous to that country, in other words the central bank of the country does not control the issuance of the currency. The Eurozone, comprised of 19 countries who have adopted the Euro belong to the euro currency union. The ECB, which is governed by a president and a board of the heads of national central banks, sets the monetary policy of the zone. Even though the head of a country’s central bank has influence over the monetary policy, in practice it would be hard for any one country to influence the EU monetary policy significantly. We saw how this worked out for Greece during the Grexit furor. When sovereign debts are denominated in an exogenous currency, the interest rates on that debt is purely a function of the market, through which mechanism speculators and other operators can inflict serious harm to the nation’s economy. This is what happens when there is disconnect between the fiscal and monetary policies operating on an economy such as all the countries in the EU.
Chinatucsonpost.com

Foreign travelers to China can now use digital yuan central bank

Foreign visitors no longer need to open a bank account to make e-payments in China, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Friday. "Foreign residents temporarily traveling in China can open an e-CNY wallet to meet daily payment needs without opening a domestic bank account," the bank said in its so-called white paper on e-CNY, China's government-developed digital currency.
BusinessForexTV.com

Bank Of Japan Keeps Policy Rate; Cuts Fiscal 2021 Growth Outlook

The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its monetary stimulus unchanged and unveiled a preliminary outline for the new programme to support efforts on climate change. The bank also lowered its near-term growth outlook citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and raised its fiscal 2021 inflation forecast. The board,...
Business101 WIXX

What might the Bank of England do to wean the UK economy off stimulus?

LONDON (Reuters) – Two top Bank of England officials surprised investors this week by saying the time might be nearing for the British central bank to rein in the huge stimulus programme it has used to steer the economy through the coronavirus crisis. With activity bouncing back strongly, and inflation...
Economyinvesting.com

China’s central bank says crypto gave impetus to the creation of its CBDC

China’s central bank says crypto gave impetus to the creation of its CBDC. Much attention has been paid to the global, geopolitical implications of China’s rapid and pioneering development of its digital yuan, also provisionally known as e-CNY. China’s central bank says crypto gave impetus to the creation of its...
Economykitco.com

China central bank says it will steadily push forward digital yuan pilots

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s central bank said on Friday it would steadily push forward pilot schemes to develop its digital yuan, and will not set a timetable for rolling out the digital currency. China is a front-runner in the global race to launch central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and has held...
Businessactionforex.com

BoE In Pole Position Amongst G4 Central Banks

Higher UK CPI readings, a solid jobs report, and hawkish shifts by Bank of England members Ramsden and Saunders. Yet sterling gains remain very modest this week. GBP/USD fails to regain the (technically minor) 1.39 resistance. EUR/GBP remains stuck in the lower half of the 0.8471/0.8731 sideways range in place since March but didn’t go for a test sub 0.85 yet. Are investors fearful for a surprise on the euro side of the story at next week’s hyped ECB meeting? Hard to tell since dovish stakes have been building after a series of Lagarde interviews. In any case, we think sterling will get momentum going into the August 5 BoE meeting which features an updated monetary policy report and could well be talking about a rate hike next year. Short-term UK money markets discount a first (15 bps) hike to 0.25% by the end of Q1 with an additional 25 bps in the cards by the end of 2022. It would put the BoE in pole position amongst G4 central banks. The UK 2-yr yield (+6.3 bps) closed at its highest level since March last year, testing 0.15% resistance. The long end of the UK curve rose as well, adding around 4 bps and resulting in a significant underperformance of UK Gilts compared to US Treasuries or German Bunds. Next week’s key things to watch for UK investors are a speech by BoE Haskel on scarring (on Monday), June UK retail sales, and July UK PMI’s (both on Friday).
Businesskitco.com

Gold dips, but still on track for 4th weekly rise on dovish Fed

* SPDR Gold Trust Holdings at two-month low (Updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday due a slight rebound in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar, although a dovish stance on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fourth straight weekly rise.
EconomyFXStreet.com

South Korea: BoK could hike rates in October – UOB

According to the latest BoK event, the central bank could start normalizing its monetary policy via interest rate hikes as soon as in October, noted UOB Group’s Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA. Key Quotes. “In line with consensus and our expectation, the Bank of Korea (BoK) kept its benchmark base...
EconomyCNN

This is why American companies still want to be in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — It's difficult for American companies to operate in China. But the latest data on the country's economy underscores why, for many firms, it's still worth it.
Businesskitco.com

Argentina's inflation slows in June, expected to rise later in 2021

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation rate clocked in at 3.2% in June, still high but matching analyst estimates and edging down from earlier in the year, the government said on Thursday. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted the rise, which comes as the country grapples to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso falls on dovish c.bank outlook, Latam FX rally cools

* Chilean c.bank sees below-neutral policy for next 2 years * Magazine Luiza leads Brazil stocks higher * Mexican peso under pressure from recent COVID spike By Ambar Warrick July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses across Latin American currencies on Thursday as the central bank indicated that monetary policy would remain loose for longer, while most other units came off a series of strong sessions. The peso dropped 1.2% as the central bank projected monetary policy to remain below neutral levels for the next two years here. This came after the bank hiked rates to 0.75%, citing a pickup in local economic growth and inflation. Still, the dovish outlook means Chilean lending rates will largely lag their emerging market peers. Brazil and Mexico, for instance, have hiked rates to 4.25% each this year, as economic growth and inflation heats up. While Chile's interest rates sinking to 0.5% have been a symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank had been steadily cutting rates since mid- to late-2019 as a series of violent anti-government protests disrupted economic activity. Focus is now on the drafting process of a new Chilean constitution, which investors fear could introduce radical changes to market policy. "We see very limited value in the monetary policy committee’s dovish unconditional medium-term guidance, particularly in the context of fiscal policy in hyper-drive," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "A significant improvement in the COVID backdrop, above target headline and core inflation and supportive external backdrop have reduced to a very significant extent the need for monetary policy to continue to support the recovery." Goldman Sachs sees Chilean rates between 1.5% to 1.75% by end-2021, while Credit Suisse sees them at 1.5%. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 0.3% after rallying nearly 3% this week, as strong regional economic growth and positive cues from commodity markets helped offset fears of early policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index had surged 1.2% on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that monetary policy would stay loose for the time being. Mexico's peso fell 0.4% on Thursday, coming under pressure from a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Brazil's real fell 0.2% after surging 1.8% on Wednesday, driven by a sharp upgrade to annual economic growth forecasts by the government. Latin American stocks rose slightly in early trade. Magazine Luiza jumped 5.9%, leading gains across Brazil stocks , after it said it will raise more funds and buy e-commerce company Kabum Comercio Eletronico for 1 billion reais ($196.53 million). Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1349.97 0.88 MSCI LatAm 2606.88 0.14 Brazil Bovespa 128552.59 0.11 Mexico IPC 49796.87 0.73 Chile IPSA 4147.81 -0.25 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1279.09 -0.42 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0934 -0.19 Mexico peso 19.9557 -0.44 Chile peso 753.55 -1.18 Colombia peso 3808.92 -0.50 Peru sol 3.965 -0.29 Argentina peso 96.1800 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Industrykitco.com

China's Ganfeng Lithium hints 'significant' profit growth in H1 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Ganfeng attributed expected profit growth to the products sales price of the. company that was higher than expected...
Marketskitco.com

The gold price moves higher again leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After another great session on Wednesday gold has moved higher once again overnight trade at $1831/oz. Silver (0.44%) is also positive leading into the European open but the chart structure is not as strong as the yellow metal. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.89% higher while spot WTI has lost another -1.25% after struggling yesterday.
Businesskitco.com

Gold hits 1-month peak after Fed's Powell calms taper fears

* Powell says tapering "still a ways off" * Platinum hits one-month high (Updates prices) July 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose their highest level in a month on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell played down fears of the early easing of monetary support, sending the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lower.
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver slightly up amid falling bond yields

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly up in midday dealings Thursday. The precious metals are...
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see steady price action ahead of Powell, round 2

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading near steady in early U.S. dealings Thursday. The marketplace awaits Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to a Senate committee, after he leaned easy on monetary policy when speaking to a House of Representatives panel on Wednesday. August gold futures were last up $1.40 at $1,826.40 and September Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $26.315 an ounce.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is once more nearing its July highs, but a clearly defined range has been carved out through the first two weeks of the month. The non-parallel shift in the US Treasury yield curve coupled with a rebound in Fed rate hike expectations has proved supportive for the greenback.

