JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed legislation some feared could jeopardize millions of dollars in federal funding for the St. Louis region. The bill, passed in May, would have removed St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program that required vehicle emissions testing. The program, which also includes the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County, was designed to bring the St. Louis area into compliance with federal air quality standards.