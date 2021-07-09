Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Texas Longhorns A Top-5 Choice For Elite 2022 OL Devon Campbell

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dS5nC_0asNoXJP00

New Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been hitting the recruiting trail hard over his first few months on the 40 Acres.

That work has been paying its dividends, with the Longhorns gaining an impressive group of commitments since his hiring, bringing their total number to 14 so far for 2022 the class alone.

More than that, however, Sarkisian has also gained the notice of elite recruits across the board, including arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the state of Texas, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.

Campbell, who released his top-5 schools on Friday, has been eyeing the Longhorns for some time now, and it looks as though that will still be the case for some time to come, thanks in large part to how feels he looks in burnt orange.

"Texas is really a good school," Campbell said. "I like the colors because my school is the same colors as Texas so, I think that wouldn’t be a big leap of something different going into football."

Texas is far from the only elite program chasing Campbell, however, with Alabama, LSU, USC, and Oklahoma also each making an appearance in his final-5.

At first glance, it may look like those schools, especially the likes of Oklahoma and LSU, could have the advantage over the Longhorns, with Campbell's priorities seemingly focused on the program that he feels is best to get him to the next level. However, there are other contributing factors as well.

"Producing me on and off the field, developing me, and getting me ready to get to the next level," Campbell said. "I also want to see the life of a student, more than being just a football player there."

As far as a decision timeline goes, Campbell is being patient, as he is just coming off of a string of visits in the month of June, including one to Austin at the end of June.

Where do you think Campbell will end up? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
210
Followers
506
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New Texas Longhorns#Lsu#Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
Pensacola, FLNewsweek

High School Football Star Ladarius Clardy Killed As Car Shot at 50 Times

Police in Florida have said they are determined to find the killer of a high school football star who was shot at around 50 times on Thursday. Ladarius Clardy, 18, of Pensacola, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car he was traveling in crashed in the area of Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue around midnight.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLYardbarker

Goodbye Gallup: Cowboys Pay $12M Per Year Or Let WR Go?

Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is entering the final season of his rookie contract -- one of the highest value contracts in the NFL. Given his performance through the first three years of his career, Gallup, who is set to earn just over $2 million in year four, is expected to be in line for a major extension somewhere in the area $12-$13 million annual.
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Packers 330 LB Rookie Shows Off Absurd Dunking Ability

When you think of “nose tackle,” you probably have an image of a big, burly man that, even by the standards of football players, is an intimidating force on the field. Think of Vince Wilfork, B.J. Raji, or even Linval Joseph as prime examples of what a nose tackle should look like. While they are clearly great athletes, you wouldn’t use the term “athletic” to describe a 300+ pound lineman barreling towards the end zone on interceptions and fumble recoveries.
NFLSports Illustrated

QB Malik Willis: Future Falcons’ Michael Vick 2.0?

Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. After winning the MVP in 2016, Atlanta trusted their veteran to be the star for years to come. Entering his 14th season, the 36-year-old in definitely in the twilight of his career. With Ryan's end in sight, the Falcons should realize that before they can be good, they must accept that a rebuild is on the horizon. Ryan, who remains under contract through 2023, might not be a part of that plan.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

5-star IOL Devon Campbell releases top 5 schools

Arlington Bowie offensive guard Devon Campbell released his top five schools on Friday and the Texas Longhorns made the cut. The other schools still in the mix include Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and USC. During June, the 6’3, 310-pounder took official visits to Norman and Los Angeles, leaving him three official...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron'Dell Carter chose the Cowboys over 24 teams, will they choose him come cutdown day?

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had something special in their 2020 UDFA class. After selecting James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci with their seventh-round pick, the front office circled back around and acquired the Dukes player most prognosticators felt had the best chance of making it in the pros. Rutgers transfer Ron’Dell Carter earned one of the class’ largest guarantees among undrafted prospects, $145,000 including a $20,000 signing bonus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy