Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Jungle Cruise Updates Provide New Humor, Stories, Adventures, and Mishaps!

dapsmagic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday guests at the Disneyland Resort began to experience the updated Jungle Cruise. During a soft opening, guests got to see some of the changes that Imagineers have been hard at work on. This includes new adventures, new humor, more story, and as always happens on the Jungle Cruise… mishaps. The Jungle Cruise officially reopens at Disneyland on July 16, 2021. It has remained open throughout the updates at Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Chris Beatty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imagineers#The Jungle Cruise#Jungle Cruise Skipper#Gift Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestylePosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Tallest & Fastest Roller Coaster of Its Kind in the World is Now Open

With the official start of summer just a few days away, and most COVID-19 restrictions being lifted now is the perfect time to plan a trip to one of my favorite theme parks. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey is on top of my must-visits this summer and to hear that the world's tallest and fastest roller coaster is now open according to News 10, I can't wait.
Lifestyleallears.net

A Popular Disney World Souvenir Has Received a BIG Price Increase

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation can be costly, but from time to time, things around the parks can get even more expensive. Recently, we’ve been seeing...
Traverse City, MI1051thebounce.com

Out-Of-Control Carnival Ride! You Have to See This!

Viral video captured the moment festival-goers at Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival had to rush to prevent an out-of-control carnival ride from falling over while passengers were on board!. Several people posted videos that show the Magic Carpet carnival ride — which features a row of seats attached to a...
Travelallears.net

This Is NOT a Drill! The Haunted Mansion’s Most Iconic Scene is BACK in Disney World!

The season of returning pre-shows has begun, and we are absolutely here for it!. Now that Disney World has started to implement relaxed restrictions around the parks, fully vaccinated guests are able to go maskless inside attractions and most other areas. That means that attractions have also started to return to normal as pre-shows for attractions like Dinosaur and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway have been reinstated.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Continues to Look Abandoned

Disney has had a tough year navigating thr0ugh the pandemic, and although there have been many huge steps in the direction of normalcy, there is still a lot left for Disney to do in terms of having the entire theme park return to a pre-pandemic state. At the moment, there...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

If You Can Only Go to ONE Disney World Restaurant…Go Here!

It’s really not a secret that one of our favorite parts of Disney World is the food! Every park, hotel, and Disney Springs have some amazing eats and unique restaurants. But with so many great options and so little time, how do you pick where to eat?? We asked YOU, or readers, on Instagram which Disney World restaurant you’d recommend to a friend if they only had time to eat at ONE. Here’s what you said!
TravelWinona Daily News

Get up to $80 off Walt Disney World gate prices! Plan your 2021 or 2022 trip now:

Tickets for visits in 2021 and 2022! Enjoy Endless Fun with Theme Park Tickets!. There are 4 unique theme parks at Walt Disney World® Resort, featuring hundreds of attractions, shows and entertainment. Explore them with 1-park-per-day tickets, or choose tickets with the Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus option so you can visit multiple parks on the same day.
Travelallears.net

The Worst Places to Stay in Disney World

Are you trying to decide where to stay on your next Walt Disney World vacation?. It can be pretty hard to make a decision with so many Disney Resort options! Thankfully, we’ve got YOUR reviews on all the Disney Resorts on our website, and today we’re sharing the list of the 10 worst-rated choices — according to AllEars readers.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Disney World Guests Evacuated From “Highest Hill” On Popular Coaster

The Walt Disney Resort in Orlando is unparalleled when it comes to an immersive, entertaining experience. The fan-favorite Disney Resort aims to deliver a uniquely magical time for all Guests, and joy can be found across all six of their theme parks like EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and water park Blizzard Beach, as well as the retail and foodie heaven, Disney Springs.
MoviesIGN

Disney's Jungle Cruise - Big Adventure Featurette

Join stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for another look at the upcoming film, Disney's Jungle Cruise, including a discussion on their characters and more. Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind's—hangs in the balance. Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
Travelthekingdominsider.com

D23 Gold Members Can Preview New Jungle Cruise Ride at Disneyland!

Not only is the new Jungle Cruise movie starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson (“The Rock”) premiering at the end of this month, but the ride is about to reopen with new enhancements as well! While there has been mixed feelings amongst Disney fans about changes coming to this attraction, it’s sure to still bring great adventure and laughter. If you are a D23 Gold Member, you can actually preview the ride before the general public at a special event just for you!
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Jellyrolls Performer Has Unfortunate Update For Disney World Fans

The Jellyrolls dueling piano bar is an incredibly popular location on Walt Disney World Resort’s BoardWalk. Unfortunately, the lively spot has been closed for an extended period of time — it has not reopened since Disney World began its post-pandemic closure reopening process in May 2020. The live music venue...
Moviesdapsmagic.com

New Jungle Cruise Featurette Shows “Big Adventure” While Making the Film

DISNEY DEBUTS “JUNGLE CRUISE” “BIG ADVENTURE” FEATURETTE JAM-PACKED WITH FUN & THRILLS. Watch the new “Big Adventure” featurette for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and join stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for an inside glimpse at the adventure of a lifetime. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+...

Comments / 0

Community Policy