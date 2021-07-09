Cancel
Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule

By Reuters
kitco.com
 8 days ago

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A British regulator said on Friday that banks clearing gold trades in London could apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, removing what some said was a threat to the functioning of the market. London is the world's biggest physical...

www.kitco.com

